Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A Heat Advisory in effect today for nearly all of East Texas. Highs today will be int he upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits yet again. Skies will trend from mostly sunny to partly cloudy today, with low rain chances through the afternoon but coming to an end around sunset. With winds shifting to be more out of the southeast, we’ll have a more active sea breeze the next few days.

Our pattern begins to change heading into the weekend as a high pressure system currently over the south weakens and splits. This split in the high ridge of high pressure will allow our temperatures to cool down, increased cloud cover, and better rain chances over the next few days. Unfortunately, this pattern change is going to allow a tropical system, currently Tropical Wave Invest 99-L, to move more northward into the Gulf than previously thought. While it is still too early to say for certain what will happen, we are watching this system very closely. To account for the possibility, we see a tropical system in the Texas/Louisiana area early next week, I’ve lowered highs and increased rain chances. Again, this is not to say we will for sure see impacts from this system in East Texas.

