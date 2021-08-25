East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler/Longview area reaches new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Trauma Service Area covering the Tyler/Longview area has reached a new high in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Area G had 702 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which broke a previous high set on Jan. 6. That day had 684 in hospitals.

Area G has 13 ICU beds available, which is one more than were available on Monday.

Area G covers the counties of Franklin, Camp, Rains, Wood, Upshur, Harrison, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Panola, Freestone, Anderson, Cherokee, Shelby, Houston and Trinity.

