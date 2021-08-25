East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

S’mores snack bars by Mama Steph

S’mores snack bars by Mama Steph are fun to make and great with a cold glass of milk.
S’mores snack bars by Mama Steph are fun to make and great with a cold glass of milk.(Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These bars are not difficult to make, and when they’re cooled, pack well into school lunches if you use a plastic container.

S’mores snack bars

Crust:

1 cup plain flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 stick butter, melted

Beat together the crust ingredients in a mixing bowl until moist and crumbly. Press firmly across the bottom of a Pam-sprayed 9x9-inch baking dish.

Next add:

1 1/2 cups chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows

Top the crust with chocolate chips and then marshmallows.

BAKE: at 375 for 12 to 15 minutes, or until marshmallows are toasted.

These cut best when cooled off completely.

You can cut more easily, also, by spraying your knife with Pam.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash
Source: (City of Longview website)
City of Longview looking to fill 22 job openings
A Tyler man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on an east Texas roadway on Friday night.
Tyler man dies in auto-pedestrian crash near Canton
Jacksonville man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on FM 1910
Source: Hughes Springs ISD Facebook page
Hughes Springs closes schools for week due to COVID-19

Latest News

Easy 1-pot macaroni and cheese by Mama Steph - the perfect weeknight meal
Easy 1-pot macaroni and cheese by Mama Steph
Savory breakfast pizza by Mama Steph
Savory breakfast pizza by Mama Steph
One of the easiest pasta dishes you'll ever make
Tortellini with corn and tomatoes by Mama Steph
Blueberry crumb bars
Blueberry-lemon crumb bars by Mama Steph