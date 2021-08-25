SFA Study abroad programs can change any day as travel regulations adjust throughout the world

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F Austin University plans to continue its Fall 2021 study abroad programs.

However, the Office of International Affairs at SFA said the decision could be changed at any moment due to ever changing regulations for traveling throughout the world. The SFA study abroad coordinator Ines Maxit said that opposed to previous years, students planning to study abroad have decreased significantly. Maxit said that a typical year would have an average of 150 students studying abroad annually and about 10 students participating each semester. For Fall 2021, the university has one student who plans to depart for a program this September.

“I don’t think that it’s more dangerous, I think that it’s more complicated. When you travel there is always a risk, and now there is an additional risk of getting sick with COVID, but it’s not only that it’s the entry requirements may change or the regulations in the host country may change, or there may be curfews, or the boarders have closed, or a quarantine is required two days before departure so there are even more variables to consider. For some things we can anticipate, or we can plan, but for other things, we will not be able to do that,” Maxit said.

The International Affairs Office said that although the numbers have decreased, the overall interest in students studying abroad has stayed consistent. Maxit said that many students have cancelled their plans to go abroad this semester due to the pandemic but hope to reschedule their program to a later time.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.