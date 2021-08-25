East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SFA Study abroad programs can change any day as travel regulations adjust throughout the world

Number of SFA students studying abroad has decreased
Number of SFA students studying abroad has decreased(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F Austin University plans to continue its Fall 2021 study abroad programs.

However, the Office of International Affairs at SFA said the decision could be changed at any moment due to ever changing regulations for traveling throughout the world. The SFA study abroad coordinator Ines Maxit said that opposed to previous years, students planning to study abroad have decreased significantly. Maxit said that a typical year would have an average of 150 students studying abroad annually and about 10 students participating each semester. For Fall 2021, the university has one student who plans to depart for a program this September.

“I don’t think that it’s more dangerous, I think that it’s more complicated. When you travel there is always a risk, and now there is an additional risk of getting sick with COVID, but it’s not only that it’s the entry requirements may change or the regulations in the host country may change, or there may be curfews, or the boarders have closed, or a quarantine is required two days before departure so there are even more variables to consider. For some things we can anticipate, or we can plan, but for other things, we will not be able to do that,” Maxit said.

The International Affairs Office said that although the numbers have decreased, the overall interest in students studying abroad has stayed consistent. Maxit said that many students have cancelled their plans to go abroad this semester due to the pandemic but hope to reschedule their program to a later time.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyress Gipson
One year later: East Texas teen still missing, four suspects arrested
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man found alive, unharmed in Red River County
Crash on US 69
At least 1 killed in 18-wheelers wreck on US 69 in Smith County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits

Latest News

Arp Teacher
Arp Teacher
Tyler City Council Chamber
City of Tyler proposes increasing property tax rate in upcoming budget
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 12,152 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
City of Palestine approves $1.8M generator for water treatment plant