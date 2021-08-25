East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Red Zone Preview: Week 1 discussion of game of the week and more

When, how to watch: The Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now
When, how to watch: The Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tonight is the first week of Red Zone in East Texas, and Michael Coleman and Caleb Beames are set to give you all the details you want to know about this week’s games.

They’ll talk to the head coaches of both Lufkin and Tyler Legacy. They’ll discuss the Week 1 Game of the Week between Nacogdoches and Kilgore, and much more. Join us at 8 p.m. for the live show.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyress Gipson
One year later: East Texas teen still missing, four suspects arrested
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man found alive, unharmed in Red River County
Crash on US 69
At least 1 killed in 18-wheelers wreck on US 69 in Smith County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits

Latest News

Huntington, Arp schedule game following Warren cancelation
Red Zone Seg A
Red Zone Week 1 schedule
Haynes King
Former Lobo Haynes King named starter for A&M opener
Lufkin football
Lufkin preparing for fierce Legacy run attack