NET Health offering COVID-19 booster shots for eligible individuals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NET Health is now offering a booster shot of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for people who meet the current eligibility criteria.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently advises that the moderately-to-severely immunocompromised people are the only groups who are currently eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. Eligibility of having a compromised immune system under the current CDC guidance includes persons who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Started active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

The above populations are the only groups who are currently eligible to receive an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. At this time, the CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster doses for any other population.

The NET Health Immunization Clinic is located at 815 North Broadway Avenue, next to the Tyler Municipal Court. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“Immunocompromised individuals may discuss with their health care provider whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them,” said Dr. Paul McGaha, Smith County Health Authority. “If the immunocompromised person’s health care provider does not offer COVID vaccines, these individuals can receive the recommended booster dose wherever COVID vaccines are offered and self-attest their current CDC eligibility status.”

Anyone with a compromised immune system and is eligible under the current CDC guidance must show their CDC COVID Vaccination Card when coming to the NET Health Immunizations Clinic to receive an additional COVID vaccine. The CDC COVID Vaccination Card must state that it has been at least 28 days since the immunocompromised person received their 2nd COVID vaccine.

Appointments are recommended so that our clinic can ensure social distancing is maintained but walk-ins will still be accepted. Interested persons can make an appointment at any of our vaccine clinics by visiting the “Get Vaccinated” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.

