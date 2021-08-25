East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another warm start with temperatures in the mid 70s.  Expect sunny skies and another hot afternoon ahead.  A heat advisory is once again in effect through the afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s and feel like the triple digits.  There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon.  That slight chance for rain sticks around through the weekend.  A few clouds and the chance for rain will help cool temperatures just slightly over the next few days.  Better chances for rain will be in the forecast for early next week.

