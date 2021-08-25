East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to 1974 slaying of 17-year-old Texas girl

High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.(Police photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A man stopped his capital murder trial with a guilty plea to the 1974 killing of a 17-year-old Texas girl. Glen McCurley was immediately sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the abduction, torture, rape and killing of Carla Walker.

Prosecutors had said they would not seek the death penalty for the 78-year-old Fort Worth man.

Walker was outside a Valentine’s Day party at a bowling alley the night of Feb. 17, 1974, when a man pistol-whipped her boyfriend and grabbed Walker.

Investigators weren’t able to solve the case until DNA technology advanced enough that a complete genetic profile could be developed from evidence gleaned from the girl’s clothing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyress Gipson
One year later: East Texas teen still missing, four suspects arrested
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man found alive, unharmed in Red River County
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits
Source: (City of Longview website)
City of Longview looking to fill 22 job openings
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Crash on US 69
US 69 bridge at FM 346 shutdown in Smith County due to crash
Tyler woman pleads guilty to scamming thousands of elderly victims
WEBXTRA: LHS Filmmaking
Longview filmmaking students invited to All-American High School Film Festival in New York City
WEBXTRA: LHS Filmmaking
WEBXTRA: LHS Filmmaking