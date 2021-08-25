East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin man reports being shot at for 2nd time in week

Source: KTRE Staff
Source: KTRE Staff(KTRE Staff)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say a man has reported getting shot at for the second time since Sunday.

The latest shooting has police believing that neither shooting incident was a random act.

According to a report, officers were called to Southwood Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday. They spoke with a man in a vehicle who said someone in a dark gray Nissan Altima with black wheels shot at his vehicle. Officers noted his rear fender appeared to have been shot. The man nor his passenger were hurt.

The man, who lives in the area, is the same person who reported being shot at in the same area on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were initially unsure if that incident was motivated by road rage or something else, but now believe it was not related to road rage and not a random act, according to police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth.

In the Sunday incident, the man reported being shot at after he noticed a gray car behind him, driving erratically. He said he stopped at the intersection of Copeland Street and Southwood Drive and yelled out the window, asking what they wanted. He said he made a turn, got out of his vehicle and yelled at the car to pull over. That is when the car slowed and four black men fired multiple shots at him before driving away.

Previous report: Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyress Gipson
One year later: East Texas teen still missing, four suspects arrested
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man found alive, unharmed in Red River County
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits
Source: (City of Longview website)
City of Longview looking to fill 22 job openings
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Crash on US 69
US 69 bridge at FM 346 shutdown in Smith County due to crash
Tyler woman pleads guilty to scamming thousands of elderly victims
WEBXTRA: LHS Filmmaking
Longview filmmaking students invited to All-American High School Film Festival in New York City
Justin Earl Bennett, 41, of Center
Suspect arrested following Saturday fatal shooting at party in Center
WEBXTRA: LHS Filmmaking
WEBXTRA: LHS Filmmaking