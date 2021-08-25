East Texas Now Business Break
Longview filmmaking students invited to All-American High School Film Festival in New York City

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum speaks with Longview High School Fine Arts Teacher Joshua Graves.

Filmmaking students from Longview High School won 2nd place in State UIL for their film ‘Shadow Walkers’ this past year. The film has been accepted into the All-American High School Film Festival which is taking place in New York City.

