Kennard ISD announces 1 week closure of campuses for deep cleaning

Kennard ISD
Kennard ISD(Kennard ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - Kennard ISD will close its school campuses for one week beginning today.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Kennard ISD will close its campuses due to a large number of students out sick and concerns regarding COVID-19. Buses will run as soon as students are released.

The closure includes cancelling all athletic and extracurricular activities. Schools will reopen one week from Wednesday on September 1 after disinfection and deep cleaning has been completed.

“The health and safety of our students and staff are of the upmost importance. We have students and staff who are sick with fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea and our positive COVID cases continue to rise,” said Kennard ISD Superintendent Malinda Lindsey.

