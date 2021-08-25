East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jasper County man gets 30 months in jail for stealing $53K in checks, credit cards from mailboxes

William Cody Shaver is facing charges for mail fraud.
William Cody Shaver is facing charges for mail fraud.(Newton County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - A Kirbyville man was sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing checks, credit and debit cards from mailboxes in Newton County.

District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Tuesday sentenced William Cody Shaver, 37, to two 30-month sentences to be served concurrently for two counts of mail fraud. Additionally, Crone also gave Shaver a $100 special assessment fee on each count, ordered him to pay $690 in restitution and ordered three years of supervised release on each count, also to run concurrently.

In total, Shaver was accused of having stolen $53,000.

Previous reporting:

Jasper County man pleads guilty to stealing $53K in checks, credit cards from mailboxes

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyress Gipson
One year later: East Texas teen still missing, four suspects arrested
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man found alive, unharmed in Red River County
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits
Source: (City of Longview website)
City of Longview looking to fill 22 job openings
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Crash on US 69
At least 1 killed in 18-wheelers wreck on US 69 in Smith County
Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones.
Panola County’s first elected female judge retiring
Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones.
WebXtra: First female Panola County judge
Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area reaches new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Big Boy, one of the world's largest locomotives as seen when making a stop in Jefferson.
WebXtra: Big Boy locomotive makes stop in Jefferson