Huntington, Arp schedule game following Warren cancelation

(Huntington ISD)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington’s varsity football game against Warren Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 in the Warren varsity program.

Huntington will now host Arp on Friday night at 7 p.m. Arp lost their week 1 opponent earlier this week when Hughes Springs had to cancel due to the virus.

According to Huntington Superintendent David Flowers, the Huntington JV team will still play in Warren Thursday as planned.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

