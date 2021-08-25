Grant awarded to fund pocket park project in downtown Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A grant from the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Program has been awarded to the city of Marshall.

Marshall city manager Mark Rohr said the city was one of only 100 cities nationwide to receive the Lowe’s grant.

The grant will be used to build a pocket park located in downtown. The park will be at the site where the Perkins Building once sat years ago.

Pocket park location ((Source: KLTV))

The venue will be used for entertainment purposes and gatherings.

“We had to clean the roof off which we did just recently and then we had to find a use for it. What we came up with was the pocket park concept to draw people into the downtown. To provide a unique setting point of interest to add to the redevelopment of downtown,” Rohr said.

The grant provided by Lowe’s comes with a very short time table for completion of the park and it will have to be completed by the end of October.

