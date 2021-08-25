East Texas Now Business Break
Fort Hood troops deploy to support Afghan evacuees at two military posts

Soldiers from the 5th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri...
Soldiers from the 5th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri Conduct accountability, and load buses to prepare to deploy to CENTCOM.(U.S. Army photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldiers are among about 1,020 troops who are deploying to support Afghan evacuees as part of task forces at Fort Bliss in El Paso and at Fort McCoy, Wis.

The task forces at Fort McCoy and Fort Bliss will provide housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support, Fort Hood said.

“When our Nation calls, III Corps and Fort Hood answer with action; our troops remain ready to respond to any mission,” said Col. Myles Caggins, III Corps and Fort Hood spokesperson.

“The III Corps engineers, military police, medics, and logistics soldiers, men and women, deploying to these temporary housing sites will enable the Department of State to safely and securely process the Afghan evacuees.”

“III Corps Soldiers first deployed to Afghanistan in January 2002 and have continually rotated in the Middle East and South Asia since; the Operation Allies Refuge mission is a challenge our troops are trained for,” Caggins said.

Fort Hood units deploying as of Monday include the 89th Military Police Kennel; a Patrol Explosive Detector Dog, 89th Military Police Brigade; the 759th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade; the 127th Military Police Company, 89th Military Police Brigade, the 977th Military Police Company, 89th Military Police Brigade; the 581st Medical Company, 61st Multi-functional Medical Battalion, 1st Medical Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command; the 546th Area Support Medical Company, 1st Medical Brigade, 13th Sustainment Command; the 411th Military Police Company, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, and the 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade.

