Famously delicious Central Texas spot struggles with staffing shortage, cuts hours

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT
WEST, Texas (KWTX) One of the most deliciously famous spots in Central Texas is struggling to stay open.

For the first time in almost four decades, the Czech Stop in West is no longer open 24 hours a day.

On Aug. 16, the Czech Stop cut its hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Little Czech Bakery next door closed entirely several months earlier.

Officials say it’s because of major staffing shortages.

A sign on the door says they’re hiring.

The town’s mayor says people need to get back to work.

“We’re working through COVID, we’re open for business, and these businesses, these restaurants, they all need wait staff,” Mayor Tommy Muska said.

“Off the couch and behind the counter is what we need to instill in these young people and older people alike, we just need to stop that $300 free money and get them to work.”

