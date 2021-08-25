Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
East, Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Continued HOT!!! No Heat Advisories are expected for Thursday, but that may change, so stay tuned. We are looking for a slow cool down, by a degree or two, over the next few days, then expecting more rain and cooler temperatures for next week. Now, with that said, we are monitoring an area of low pressure over the SW Caribbean Sea that is likely to developing into something late this week or early this weekend, enter the southern Gulf of Mexico and then head toward the Northwest or Northern Gulf Coast States. The forecast is very tricky at this time because nothing has developed yet, however, forecast models that we use each day are trending toward the Upper Texas coast or the state of Louisiana. Currently, there is really no way of pinpointing the landfall for this system and many changes are likely to occur between now and then, so please remain weather alert and please stay with us for all updates on the tropics. At this time, we are looking at more clouds and more rain starting on Monday and continuing through at least Wednesday due to this tropical system. Forecast high temperatures should be in the 80s with more clouds and better chances for rain. Remember, this forecast will likely need to be tweaked over the next several days as we get a better handle on what is happening in the tropics.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

