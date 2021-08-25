East Texas Now Business Break
Deep East Texas sees slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area saw a small increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

According to the Texas State Department of Health Services (DSHS), 160 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. That number is up three from the day before. As of Monday, three ICU beds were open in the area, two less than the day before.

Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year.

