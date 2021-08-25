East Texas Now Business Break
DA’s Office seeking death penalty for Tyler man accused in death of 3-year-old

Pictured are Courtnie (left) and Manuel Williams. (Source: Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors with the Smith County district attorney’s office will seek the death penalty for a man accused in the death of a three-year-old child, but not for his wife.

Courtnie Williams, 31, and Manuel Williams, 39, both of Tyler, were arrested in July 2020 after Tyler firefighters responded to a call of an unresponsive child. The child, later identified as their daughter, was pronounced dead after being taken to UT Health East Texas that same night. Both Courtnie Williams and Manuel Williams were ultimately charged with capital murder of a person under ten years of age.

According to previous reporting, Tyler police officers at the hospital noted that the girl had numerous injuries all over her body. The injuries appeared to be in various stages of healing, indicating a history of abuse. Her body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Courtnie Williams stated that she witnessed Manuel Williams both punch the child as well as use a belt to hit her. Manuel said that he has seen Courtnie slap the child across the face.

Both Courtnie and Manuel Williams were arrested on July 16 and booked into the Smith County Jail. Both were charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intentional serious bodily or mental injury.

