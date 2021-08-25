East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Palestine approves $1.8M generator for water treatment plant

(KLTV)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine Council approved a certificate of obligation to fund a $1.8 million generator for the water treatment plant.

Along with the main generator, they also have plans to purchase three portable generators for the substations.

City officials said the need arose from a 2018 incident in which they lost power and were without drinking water for two days.

“We were not compliant. It has taken a very long time to get this done it is a big generator that will power the treatment plant in the event that we lose power for any unknown reason. We just need to be prepared,” City Manager Teresa Herrera said.

Herrera said that the generators should be up and running by May of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyress Gipson
One year later: East Texas teen still missing, four suspects arrested
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man found alive, unharmed in Red River County
Crash on US 69
At least 1 killed in 18-wheelers wreck on US 69 in Smith County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits

Latest News

Arp Teacher
Arp Teacher
Number of SFA students studying abroad has decreased
SFA Study abroad programs can change any day as travel regulations adjust throughout the world
Tyler City Council Chamber
City of Tyler proposes increasing property tax rate in upcoming budget
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 12,152 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas