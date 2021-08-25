City of Palestine approves $1.8M generator for water treatment plant

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine Council approved a certificate of obligation to fund a $1.8 million generator for the water treatment plant.

Along with the main generator, they also have plans to purchase three portable generators for the substations.

City officials said the need arose from a 2018 incident in which they lost power and were without drinking water for two days.

“We were not compliant. It has taken a very long time to get this done it is a big generator that will power the treatment plant in the event that we lose power for any unknown reason. We just need to be prepared,” City Manager Teresa Herrera said.

Herrera said that the generators should be up and running by May of 2022.

