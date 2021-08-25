East Texas Now Business Break
Chapel Hill Bulldogs are leaning on experience ahead of the new season

Wills Point vs Chapel Hill
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a long, but productive camp for the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. After a few scrimmages, hours in the weight room and hot practices in the afternoon sun, the team is raring to go for the first matchup against Greenville on Friday night

“We are just trying to build everything, get everyone on the same page so we have the same mindset going into games,” said Jatavion Watson, senior defensive end for Chapel Hill. “Pretty much we’ve been looking at some good athletes. I mean they are a good team, but we are a good team also, so it’s going to be a fight.”

While teams can look forward to an influx of underclassmen to add value to the roster, head coach Jeff Riordan is excited about the experience within the team he has fielded for 2021.

“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back for their second and third year of varsity football,” said Riordan. “You can’t coach experience, so these guys know how we operate and how we do things on the offense and defensive side of the ball, and the kicking game. We even got our kicker back, so I think the strength of our team right now is just experience.”

The Bulldogs have had a great summer camp, but coach Riordan also knows that in order to have a good ten weeks of football, you have to start by having a good week one.

“I think to be 10-0 you have to go 1-0. That’s kind of what we tell the kids this week, be 1-0 on Friday night and do the things we need to do during the week that will prepare us to be successful on Friday night.”

