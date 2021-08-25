East Texas Now Business Break
ABC News political director discusses, Afghanistan evacuation, infrastructure, inflation

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joined East Texas Now to discuss the latest news from Washington.

Klein said it’s impossible to know if the Aug. 31 exit deadline from Afghanistan is realistic when the numbers of Americans and Afghans to evacuate is unclear, but he said it’s “almost impossible”.

It’s possible that Pres. Biden could slide a bit on the deadline expiring in six days, but any change also depends on the unlikelihood of the Taliban complying after 20 years as a military opponent, according to Klein.

Tuesday’s vote by the House of Representatives on the $3.5 trillion framework for the budget is just one of many tough votes ahead with tense negotiations on infrastructure Klein said.

