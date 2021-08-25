Abbott issues new order maintaining ban on government vaccine mandates in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Wednesday maintaining the ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any government entity and added to the Special Session agenda the question of whether any state of local government entities can mandate vaccination and, if so, with what exemptions.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the Legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said.

Abbott issued an executive order on July 29 that “emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates” that barred local government and school officials from requiring face coverings and other restrictive measures.

A legal battle is underway over the mask mandate ban, and some districts including the Marlin ISD have defied the order to require the use of face coverings.

State Rep. Donna Howard, an Austin Democrat and former critical care nurse, said with nearly 14,000 residents diagnosed with the virus in hospitals statewide, “our governor’s response is to double-down on his prohibition of vaccine requirements.”

At least 13,928 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Texas.

“His original executive order on COVID-19 vaccines listed the fact that they were not yet FDA-approved as a part of the justification for refusing to require them. Now, the Pfizer vaccine is FDA-approved, and he’s moving the goalposts,” she said.

“Deaths are on the rise. Our vaccination rate is plateauing. We are second only to Florida in highest case averages. And, again and again, Gov. Abbott squanders every opportunity to protect the health and safety of Texans.”

