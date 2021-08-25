East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Abbott issues new order maintaining ban on government vaccine mandates in Texas

Abbott added the issue of government vaccine mandates to the agenda of the Special Session of...
Abbott added the issue of government vaccine mandates to the agenda of the Special Session of the Texas Legislature. (File)(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Wednesday maintaining the ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any government entity and added to the Special Session agenda the question of whether any state of local government entities can mandate vaccination and, if so, with what exemptions.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the Legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said.

Abbott issued an executive order on July 29 that “emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates” that barred local government and school officials from requiring face coverings and other restrictive measures.

A legal battle is underway over the mask mandate ban, and some districts including the Marlin ISD have defied the order to require the use of face coverings.

State Rep. Donna Howard, an Austin Democrat and former critical care nurse, said with nearly 14,000 residents diagnosed with the virus in hospitals statewide, “our governor’s response is to double-down on his prohibition of vaccine requirements.”

At least 13,928 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Texas.

“His original executive order on COVID-19 vaccines listed the fact that they were not yet FDA-approved as a part of the justification for refusing to require them. Now, the Pfizer vaccine is FDA-approved, and he’s moving the goalposts,” she said.

“Deaths are on the rise. Our vaccination rate is plateauing. We are second only to Florida in highest case averages. And, again and again, Gov. Abbott squanders every opportunity to protect the health and safety of Texans.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
Crash on US 69
At least 1 killed in 18-wheelers wreck on US 69 in Smith County
Tyress Gipson
One year later: East Texas teen still missing, four suspects arrested
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
75-year-old woman dies in Cherokee County jail

Latest News

At-home COVID-19 tests.
Health officials say at-home COVID-19 tests not as accurate, need confirmation, as local testing sites close
Hospitality Health ER in Tyler
Freestanding ERs holding COVID patients for days due to lack of hospital beds
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 12,152 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area reaches new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations