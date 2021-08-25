East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

9 arrested in prostitution bust in Lubbock

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation...
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation August 23. The operation resulted in 9 arrests for solicitation of prostitution: Robert Craig Trail, 43 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Mark Rodgers Craig, 47 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Hugo Garcia, 29 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Ronald Floyd, 75 years old - Solicitation Prostitution with Prior Conviction; Michael James Spano, 41 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Tyson Lee Parker, 26 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Nicolas Edwards Green, 33 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Joel Arturo Acosta, 26 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Joseph Andrew Gonzalez, 26 years old - Solicitation Prostitution(LPD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation August 23. The operation resulted in 9 arrests for solicitation of prostitution.

  • Robert Craig Trail, 43 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Mark Rodgers Craig, 47 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Hugo Garcia, 29 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Ronald Floyd, 75 years old, Solicitation Prostitution with Prior Conviction
  • Michael James Spano, 41 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tyson Lee Parker, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Nicolas Edwards Green, 33 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Joel Arturo Acosta, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Joseph Andrew Gonzalez, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Lubbock Police Department.

Most Read

Tyress Gipson
One year later: East Texas teen still missing, four suspects arrested
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man found alive, unharmed in Red River County
Crash on US 69
At least 1 killed in 18-wheelers wreck on US 69 in Smith County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Pocket Park rendering
Grant awarded to fund pocket park project in downtown Marshall
Area H
Deep East Texas sees slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
A 4-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound that happened on Tuesday evening.
Clovis 4-year-old boy dies after gunshot wound to the head