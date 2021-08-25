East Texas Now Business Break
75-year-old woman dies in Cherokee County jail

(KLTV)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - A 75-year-old female inmate was found dead Sunday morning in the Cherokee County Jail.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said Clara Edwards, 75, of Jacksonville was discovered unresponsive in her cell around 3 a.m. Sunday during a routine visual inspection.

Edwards was brought to the jail on Feb. 12 for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Dickson said he does not suspect foul play, or that her death is related to COVID-19.

The Texas Rangers and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. An autopsy will be conducted by Forensic Medical Management Services of Tyler.

