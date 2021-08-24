East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Lufkin football ready for a return to Friday night normalcy

Lufkin Panthers
Lufkin Panthers(KTRE)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers open up the 2021 season at home Friday night against Tyler Legacy.

The team is hoping to return to a normal schedule in 2021. In 2020, the season started late for 5A programs. Lufkin had to rush to find a week two opponent after Nacogdoches had to shut down due to COVID-19. They found Nederland but lost a home game in order to face the Bulldogs. Once the team was in district play they lost another home game to Cleveland who canceled due to COVID-19.

The team had limited fans on the road and the home crowds were noticeably smaller due to stadium restrictions by the UIL.

“It is always great to be at home,” head coach Todd Quick said. “We have great support and people always come out and now to get them back on the road is good.  It was tough. You don’t realize how much they are a part of the routine it is to have the cheerleaders and the drill team and the band.  It is a routine that you get used to. When you take it away it is something you have to adjust to. "

Teams prepare for week one as games across the state get canceled. The first game canceled this week in East Texas was Hughes Springs at Arp. Hughes Springs canceled school for the week due to an outbreak.

“You are always concerned because there is a rise. It is effecting us like it is effecting everyone else,” Quick said. “You have to be careful and continue to do what you do and be ready to adjust when you have to.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

