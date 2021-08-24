East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Casting director seeks local actors for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan project

KLTV's Jamey Boyum speaks with casting director Charlotte Arnoux who is seeking East Texas...
KLTV's Jamey Boyum speaks with casting director Charlotte Arnoux who is seeking East Texas actors for an upcoming M. Night Shyamalan project.(Pexels)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Charlotte Arnoux about upcoming casting calls in East Texas for a film that will be shot at Caddo Lake this fall. Arnoux says they are looking for about 40 people who will have speaking roles. She says the casting calls in Overton and Marshall are now fully booked, but there will be more to come. They are also accepting auditions on line at https://www.charlottearnoux.com/caddocasting

