Tyler/Longview area continues to near COVID-19 peak hospitalization totals from January

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports Aug. 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 34 patients to a total of 680 in the Trauma Service Area G, the area including Tyler/Longview.

The total is four patients away from Area G’s pandemic hospitalization peak of 684 on Jan. 6.

Twelve ICU beds are available with 205 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

