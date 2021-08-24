Tyler ISD to launch COVID-19 case-tracking website

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Independent School District will debut a new way to track COVID-19 cases throughout the district.

The Active COVID-19 Dashboard will go active on Tuesday. The web page lists current active COVID-19 cases for students and staff listed by campus and grade level.

“Please note that some cases will be posted twice since there are situations where students or staff may be on more than one campus,” said Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines in a press release.

Dates listed on the dashboard indicated positive COVID-19 cases that were reported to the district by the individual.

“Tyler ISD is taking a proactive approach in providing easy access to information to keep staff, parents, and our community informed,” Hines said.

The Active COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated daily.

The site can be located by clicking here.

For more information, contact Hines at 903-262-1064.

