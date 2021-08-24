Tyler ISD board approves $500 stipend to employees who get COVID vaccines

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At Monday night’s Tyler Independent School District board meeting, the subject of COVID-19 and vaccines were a hot topic.

The district sent the following statement about the incentive:

With the safety and well-being of staff and students in mind, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-time incentive for fully vaccinated district employees. To receive the $500 incentive, employees must complete a COVID-19 vaccination incentive form and submit proof of vaccination by November 1, 2021.

“We want to encourage Tyler ISD employees who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 to be vaccinated,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Participation in the vaccine incentive is entirely voluntary and based on the employees’ personal preferences.” Employees already vaccinated will also be able to take part in the vaccine incentive program. Funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) – emergency COVID-19 relief money- will be used to pay for the incentive.

Employees who want to participate and have not yet gotten the vaccine should get their first shot as soon as possible (Pfizer or Moderna) to be able to receive the second shot within the 70-day window and have proof of full vaccination. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot to be fully vaccinated.

