East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas.  Today looks a lot like yesterday, but more counties are under a heat advisory.  Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s this morning and will warm into the mid 90s again this afternoon.  The heat advisory has been issued because much of East Texas will see heat index values, or feels like temperatures, in the triple digits.  Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected to continue through midweek.  An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, especially in Deep East Texas.  However, chances for rain look to be a little better for the weekend, mainly during the afternoon hours.  Temperatures will still be hot, but not quite as hot this weekend and into early next week thanks to a few more clouds and the chance for rain.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash
A Tyler man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on an east Texas roadway on Friday night.
Tyler man dies in auto-pedestrian crash near Canton
Jacksonville man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on FM 1910
Source: (City of Longview website)
City of Longview looking to fill 22 job openings
Source: Hughes Springs ISD Facebook page
Hughes Springs closes schools for week due to COVID-19

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-24-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-24-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-24-21
3 areas of concern in the tropics that we are watching.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
3 areas of concern in the tropics that we are watching.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips