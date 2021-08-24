Texas public charter school system mandates mask use

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Harmony Public Schools, a system of 58 Texas public charter schools including Harmony School of Innovation and Harmony Science Academy in Waco, is mandating mask use for students, teachers, staff and visitors starting Wednesday.

“At Harmony, we support the CDC’s guidance and firmly believe the preponderance of credible medical evidence proves that masks are a simple and effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our schools, communities, and homes,” Harmony said in a message to parents Tuesday.

Effective Wednesday masks will be required for anyone inside a Harmony Public School building or using Harmony transportation services, and if anyone doesn’t have a mask, one will be provided.

Students and staff members unable to wear masks may fill out exception forms.

“When it comes to masks, there may be no perfect policy for all families,” Harmony said in a message to parents.

“Masks have become one of the more hotly debated issues of our time.

“The one thing we can all agree on, though, is that we all look forward to a day when no one needs to wear a mask. In the late spring and early summer, many of us believed that day was close,” Harmon said.

“Unfortunately, it’s not quite here yet.”

