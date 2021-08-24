East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter Europe Tour at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Oct. 22, 2017. Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. A spokesperson for the musician said Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, the procedure was “completely successful” but that Watts needs time to recuperate.(Source: AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Charlie Watts, the drummer who provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century, has died, his publicist said. He was 80.

Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

Doherty said: “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash
A Tyler man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on an east Texas roadway on Friday night.
Tyler man dies in auto-pedestrian crash near Canton
Jacksonville man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on FM 1910
Source: (City of Longview website)
City of Longview looking to fill 22 job openings
Source: Hughes Springs ISD Facebook page
Hughes Springs closes schools for week due to COVID-19

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul
.
Texas HHSC announces $1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits
Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began...
Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House moderates offered deal to ease Biden budget standoff