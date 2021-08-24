Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories will be in effect for much of East Texas...except the southernmost counties until at least tomorrow, if not through Wednesday. Continued hot and humid through the rest of this week, however, chances for a few afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers will increase slowly beginning mid-week. Nothing too strong or heavy, but chances for rain do return. High temperatures expected near 97 degrees through Wednesday, then slowly falling into the lower to middle 90s as we get to the upcoming weekend. Winds are expected to remain fairly light through Wednesday, then increase just a bit and turn more southeasterly as we head toward the end of the week. Best chances for afternoon/evening rain showers or thundershowers appears to be this Saturday...again limited to the afternoon/evening time frame. Have a wonderful night.

