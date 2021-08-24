East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lack of opponents causes Arp High School to cancel football game

Arp Tigers
Arp Tigers(KTRE Sports)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp High School’s football team will not play a game this Friday.

Following Hughes Springs High School’s cancellation of all classes and extra-curricular events due to COVID-19, Arp High School was unable to find a new opponent in time to keep Friday’s game on schedule.

As a result of Hughes Springs’ cancellation, Arp will receive a forfeit win to begin the season.

Additionally, the JV football game Arp had scheduled versus Hawkins for this Monday afternoon has also been cancelled.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash
A Tyler man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on an east Texas roadway on Friday night.
Tyler man dies in auto-pedestrian crash near Canton
Jacksonville man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on FM 1910
Source: (City of Longview website)
City of Longview looking to fill 22 job openings
Source: Hughes Springs ISD Facebook page
Hughes Springs closes schools for week due to COVID-19

Latest News

Nacogdoches vs Kilgore
Red Zone GOTW Preview: Nacogdoches travels to Kilgore to open season
Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Preview
Red Zone Preview Kilgore Nacogdoches
2021 Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10: Week 1