Lack of opponents causes Arp High School to cancel football game
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp High School’s football team will not play a game this Friday.
Following Hughes Springs High School’s cancellation of all classes and extra-curricular events due to COVID-19, Arp High School was unable to find a new opponent in time to keep Friday’s game on schedule.
As a result of Hughes Springs’ cancellation, Arp will receive a forfeit win to begin the season.
Additionally, the JV football game Arp had scheduled versus Hawkins for this Monday afternoon has also been cancelled.
