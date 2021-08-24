East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kilgore Fire Academy students showcase skills at graduation

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas students, along with a couple of from Louisianan and California, are one step closer to becoming firefighters.

The Kilgore College Fire Academy Class number 113 marched in Monday preparation of their showcase and graduation.

They treated family and friends in attendance to a live display of some of the things they have learned in the past four months at the academy.

Those things included putting on gear, prepping the hoses and then actively fighting a mock fire at the KCFA Drill field. They even rescued a manikin and performed CPR.

After the display the students were given their completion certificates.

Michael Simmons, Director of Kilgore Fire Academy, said, “Over four months you get to know them so well, they become like your sons or your daughters. So, every time you have a graduation you are proud to see what they are accomplishing, but also a little sad because they are leaving.”

Itzel Vega, Captain of the 113 Academy Class, had this to say.

“I think that this is honestly the best that we have ever trained today. I think that everybody here, everybody’s family, really gave everybody the enthusiasm and the strength that we that we needed to make this really work well today.”

Vega added that she hopes to be a professional fighter and one day do some highland and water rescue in Colorado.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash
Willie Brasher III (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Longview police: 1 person in custody after man, victim get into shootout at apartment
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
17-year-old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck
A Tyler man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on an east Texas roadway on Friday night.
Tyler man dies in auto-pedestrian crash near Canton
Jacksonville man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on FM 1910

Latest News

Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly reach pandemic peak in Deep East Texas
Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal...
Longview ISD superintendent says mask mandate decision was not taken lightly
Source: (City of Longview website)
City of Longview looking to fill 22 job openings
WEBXTRA: Kilgore Fire Academy class number 113
WEBXTRA: Kilgore Fire Academy class number 113