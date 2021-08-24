Kilgore Fire Academy students showcase skills at graduation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas students, along with a couple of from Louisianan and California, are one step closer to becoming firefighters.

The Kilgore College Fire Academy Class number 113 marched in Monday preparation of their showcase and graduation.

They treated family and friends in attendance to a live display of some of the things they have learned in the past four months at the academy.

Those things included putting on gear, prepping the hoses and then actively fighting a mock fire at the KCFA Drill field. They even rescued a manikin and performed CPR.

After the display the students were given their completion certificates.

Michael Simmons, Director of Kilgore Fire Academy, said, “Over four months you get to know them so well, they become like your sons or your daughters. So, every time you have a graduation you are proud to see what they are accomplishing, but also a little sad because they are leaving.”

Itzel Vega, Captain of the 113 Academy Class, had this to say.

“I think that this is honestly the best that we have ever trained today. I think that everybody here, everybody’s family, really gave everybody the enthusiasm and the strength that we that we needed to make this really work well today.”

Vega added that she hopes to be a professional fighter and one day do some highland and water rescue in Colorado.

