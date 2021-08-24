Huntsville officer injured in crash while responding to bank robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Huntsville police officer had minor injuries Monday after being involved in a crash while responding to a bank robbery, according to the police department.

The robbery happened at First Financial Bank and the suspect took off running from the business. Police responded to the area and the suspect was apprehended near the intersection of 11th Street and Normal Park.

During the response, a police cruiser collided with a civilian’s vehicle. The officer was taken to a hospital to be checked out and the police department said on Facebook Monday night that he “is grateful for your thoughts and prayers He is doing well and in good spirits.”

According to the Huntsville Item, the man arrested for the robbery was Telvin Tubbs, 27, of Huntsville.

