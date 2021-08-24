East Texas Now Business Break
Father, son killed in crash of small plane in North Texas

Officials say that a high school student and his father were killed over the weekend when their...
Officials say that a high school student and his father were killed over the weekend when their small plane crashed in North Texas.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AZLE, Texas (AP) - Officials say that a high school student and his father were killed over the weekend when their small plane crashed in North Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Aeronca 7AC crashed just before 9 a.m. Saturday near Azle, northwest of Fort Worth. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said 18-year-old Jack Schwantz and 55-year-old Charles Schwantz were killed in the crash.

The medical examiner said Charles Schwantz was the pilot and Jack Schwantz was the passenger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

