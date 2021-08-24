East Texas Now Business Break
Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Sunny and Hot again today. Heat Advisories for most of East Texas through tomorrow (Wednesday). High Temperatures today expected in the middle to upper 90s with upper 90s expected for our Wednesday. Chances for a few PM showers/thundershowers on Thursday and Friday. Slightly better chances as we head into the weekend. Highs are expected to drop into the lower 90s on Friday afternoon and stay there through early next week. Lows should remain in the middle 70s through the next 7 days. Winds should remain light and variable through Wednesday, turn a bit more out of the east on Thursday then settle out of the southeast Friday through Tuesday. Wind speed should be generally from 5-12 mph with a few gusts higher during the day. We continue to monitor the tropics for you. An area of concern offshore NW Venezuela continues to show signs of development over the next 3 to 5 days and may enter the Gulf of Mexico early next week. There is a chance that it may move along the southern Texas Coast early next week...but that is still several days away, and we will send updates as needed. Have a great day, East Texas.

