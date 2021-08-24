East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Due to cancelations, Cayuga now set to play Cushing Friday night

Here are the games scheduled for Week 7 of the high school football season. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Here are the games scheduled for Week 7 of the high school football season. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYUGA, Texas (KLTV) - Because High Island canceled its football game against Cushing, the Bearkats will now host Cayuga at 7 p.m.

Cayuga was originally set to play Mount Enterprise, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 in the Mount Enterprise program.

For full high school football coverage, visit the Red Zone page on KLTV.com or download the Red Zone app.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash
A Tyler man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on an east Texas roadway on Friday night.
Tyler man dies in auto-pedestrian crash near Canton
Source: (City of Longview website)
City of Longview looking to fill 22 job openings
Jacksonville man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on FM 1910
Source: Hughes Springs ISD Facebook page
Hughes Springs closes schools for week due to COVID-19

Latest News

Lufkin Panthers
WebXtra: Lufkin football ready for a return to Friday night normalcy
Arp Tigers
Lack of opponents causes Arp High School to cancel football game
Nacogdoches vs Kilgore
Red Zone GOTW Preview: Nacogdoches travels to Kilgore to open season
Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10