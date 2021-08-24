East Texas Now Business Break
Dr. Jen Ashton explains process of FDA approving COVID-19 vaccine

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton spoke with East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons about COVID-19, particularly the FDA’s recent approval of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Ashton helped break down the process of how the vaccine achieved approval but also said that it’s normal for people to have concerns about vaccines pre-approval.

“Any good healthcare professional is fully accustomed to having that conversation and it starts from a place of respect and listening to the questions and concerns people have,” she said.

She also said that she feels confident that “no corners were cut” when it comes to FDA approval of the vaccine.

“I was in touch with a senior FDA official just recently who told me that no corners were cut. There were thousands of scientists at the FDA who were charged with evaluating this data and were doing so really in a vacuum and not listening to any pressure to expedite this,” Ashton said.

