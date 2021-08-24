Deep East Texas sees slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area saw a small decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday.

According to the Texas State Department of Health Services (DSHS), 157 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. That number is down three from the day before. As of Monday, 5 ICU beds were open in the area, two more than the day before.

Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year.

