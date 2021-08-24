East Texas Now Business Break
COVID-19 outbreak causes Burkeville ISD to cancel classes until Sept. 1

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Burkeville ISD has decided to cancel classes until Sept. 1. (Source: Burkeville ISD Facebook page)(Burkeville ISD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKEVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the rising number of COVID cases in the district, Burkeville ISD’s leadership has decided to cancel classes until 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

“Unfortunately, our COVID cases are rising, and in the best interest of our students and staff, we are closing the district effective 3:30 p.m. today, August 24, and will resume classes on Wednesday, September 1st t 7:45 a.m.,” a post on the Burkeville ISD Facebook page stated.

The Facebook post also said the closure days may have to be added back into the district’s calendar. Virtual instruction is not an option at this time, according to TEA guidelines.

“All extra-curricular activities will be suspended until September 1st,” the Facebook post stated.

During the closure, the Burkeville ISD campus will be deep cleaned.

The Facebook post urged parents to contact principal Kevin Day at (409) 698-4144 or assistant principal Angela Lowe at (409) 383-4788 if their student or students test positive for COVID-19.

“We hope that you and your family stay safe during this challenging time,” the Facebook post stated.

