Competitive eater in Central Texas accepts donut challenge as he prepares for upcoming competition

Local man takes on a challenge to eyes where bigger than is stomach during doughnut challenge
Local man takes on a challenge to eyes where bigger than is stomach during doughnut challenge
By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Greg Wilson, a professional competitive eater and Kempner resident, proved he was not to be underestimated as he devoured nearly 30 donuts while participating in a challenge to eat 41 doughnuts on display at a Shipley Do-Nuts in Copperas Cove.

As soon as his first bite landed him with crumbs all over his face and shirt, it became apparent that this would take some skillful maneuvering, especially, considering many pastries could barely fit into one hand without collapsing.

Before the doughnut challenge was even over, Wilson knew that his last temptation would be a doozy.

Most people will deprive themselves of food for 24 hours and stick to only liquid foods in preparation for any food challenge. They say it’s stressful but also exciting when you’re ready to face that plate full of delicious treats.

“So, about 24 hours out, like yesterday morning, I had a normal breakfast, but I don’t eat any solids by that. I mean, like I had some eggs, had some toast, easy digesting, and then I had a couple of protein drinks throughout the day.”

Wilson said his doughnut challenge is for fun and partly as preparation for an upcoming competition in the fall.

Wilson said he estimates Krispy Kreme doughnuts are two ounces each and Shipley’s doughnuts are four to five ounces each.

He believes he consumed about ten pounds of pastries and had three-and-a-half Diet Cokes, an estimated total of eleven pounds.

In the end, Wilson experienced what the competitive eating world calls a “reversal.”

He threw up, ending the challenge.

