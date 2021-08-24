East Texas Now Business Break
City of Tyler using smoke to inspect sewer lines

(City of Tyler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler’s ongoing sanitary sewer inspection program will conduct smoke testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 27 in North Tyler.

South of West Harmony St. to West Locust St. and west of N NE Loop 323 to North Glenwood Blvd.
South of West Harmony St. to West Locust St. and west of N NE Loop 323 to North Glenwood Blvd.(City of Tyler)

Smoke testing helps locate breaks and defects for repairs and improvements to the sewer system.

During smoke testing, field crews blow air and smoke into the sanitary sewer system in the street and monitor where smoke escapes the system. White smoke will exit through vent pipes on the roofs of residences and through any sewer line breaks in the ground.  The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue and does not create any fire hazards.

South of Duncan St. to East Commerce St. and west of N NE Loop 323 to North Spring Ave.
South of Duncan St. to East Commerce St. and west of N NE Loop 323 to North Spring Ave.(City of Tyler)

The smoke should not enter a residence unless there is defective plumbing or a dry drain trap. Dry drain traps occur when residents have drains that are not used on a regular basis. Residents should pour or run about a gallon of water in drains that are not used frequently to prevent smoke from entering any living areas.

The field crews will not need to access any residences or businesses to conduct the testing. Door hangers will be placed on all homes and businesses in the area to notify residents and business owners about the upcoming testing.

Pipeline analysis employees will be opening manholes in the streets and backyard utility easements during the testing. Sewer service will not be interrupted during the smoke testing.

Residents and business owners can contact Pipeline Analysis at 1-800-637-0164 with any questions or concerns about the smoke testing.

