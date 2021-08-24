East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

CeeDee Lamb joins five Cowboys on COVID list

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb plus two other Cowboys have been added to the team’s reserve/COVID list, pushing the total to 5.

Lamb was added on Monday, along with safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu. They join defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on the reserve/COVID list. Watkins and Quinn were removed from AT&T Stadium prior to Saturday’s preseason game against the Texans.

The Cowboys went to an all virtual format as a precaution. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke about the transition in his appearance with the media.

“I think like most things we do, we are just being cautious and want to make sure that we contain this outbreak and just be smart with that,” McCarthy said. “We have enough experience with the virtual format. That’s really what we did. We turned on the virtual format, I think that was the exact verbiage that I used.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash
Willie Brasher III (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Longview police: 1 person in custody after man, victim get into shootout at apartment
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
17-year-old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck
A Tyler man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on an east Texas roadway on Friday night.
Tyler man dies in auto-pedestrian crash near Canton
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police: Part of Old Bascom Road closed due to collapse

Latest News

Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
An attorney for 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun...
Attorney: FBI probing allegations tied to Texans quarterback
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the NFL AFC Offensive Player of the Week...
Deshaun Watson’s attorney answers claims of FBI involvement in case
Lions make tough decision and cut Lufkin native Don Muhlbach after 17 years