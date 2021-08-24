CeeDee Lamb joins five Cowboys on COVID list

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb plus two other Cowboys have been added to the team’s reserve/COVID list, pushing the total to 5.

Lamb was added on Monday, along with safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu. They join defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on the reserve/COVID list. Watkins and Quinn were removed from AT&T Stadium prior to Saturday’s preseason game against the Texans.

The Cowboys went to an all virtual format as a precaution. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke about the transition in his appearance with the media.

“I think like most things we do, we are just being cautious and want to make sure that we contain this outbreak and just be smart with that,” McCarthy said. “We have enough experience with the virtual format. That’s really what we did. We turned on the virtual format, I think that was the exact verbiage that I used.”

