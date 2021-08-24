East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.”

The UN Refugee Agency says that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash west of the city of Tyler has taken the life of a Brownsboro woman and left 2 in...
Brownsboro woman dies in Smith County crash
A Tyler man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on an east Texas roadway on Friday night.
Tyler man dies in auto-pedestrian crash near Canton
Jacksonville man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle on FM 1910
Source: (City of Longview website)
City of Longview looking to fill 22 job openings
Source: Hughes Springs ISD Facebook page
Hughes Springs closes schools for week due to COVID-19

Latest News

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Taliban: No extensions for US evacuations in Afghanistan
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Afghan airlift records best day yet: 20,000-plus flown out
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman hospitalized after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
At least 22 are dead and 10 are still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee.
Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific