Whitehouse ISD works to spread kindness throughout school year

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, Whitehouse ISD kicks off “Make a Difference Monday.” The district encourages students and faculty to spread kindness throughout the year by participating in a kindness activity every Monday.

Leigh Anne Barber, the district’s director of counseling services, said they have created a schedule for the entire school year with themes including “Make a new friend,” “Write a note to encourage someone,” and today’s, “Brightens someone’s day by wearing BRIGHT colors.”

“Anytime someone smiles at you, greets you, makes you feel important, then it does nothing but build your self-esteem, and it helps socially, emotionally, and academically,” Barber said.

Barber called the event a celebration. “Tell someone you appreciate them. Sit with someone different at lunch. Help someone in class. Just reach out, be caring,” Barber said.

The schedule will be announced at school, on flyers, and on their social media at the beginning of each month.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.