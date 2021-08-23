East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler man dies in auto-pedestrian crash near Canton

A Tyler man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on an east Texas roadway on Friday night.
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on an east Texas roadway on Friday night.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday, August 20, at 10:42 p.m., DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on State Highway 64 approximately three miles southeast of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County.

The preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2021 Buick Encore was traveling west on State Highway 64 and struck a pedestrian on the roadway.

Devin M. Hill, 30, of Tyler was identified as the pedestrian that was killed. Mr. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shinn and was taken to Lighthouse Professional Mortuary in Tyler.

Linda Glandt, 66, of Athens was identified as the driver of the Buick.

The crash remains under investigation, said the report.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

