Texas congressman Nehls says he tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.

Nehls, a Republican from the Houston area, said he is fully vaccinated and hopes the symptoms pass soon. He wrote Saturday that he strongly recommends getting the vaccine since it’s prove to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Nehls, the former sheriff of Fort Bend County who was elected to Congress last year, had said on Wednesday that a close family member had tested positive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

